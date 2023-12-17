Victory for Meath’s Keane Barry

Meath’s Keane Barry has beaten Reynaldo Rivera 3-sets-to-1 in the first round of the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

He'll now face three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen on Tuesday.

Two-time champion Gary Anderson cruised to a 3-nil victory over Simon Whitlock in his opening match.

There were also wins for Jamie Hughes and Scott Williams on Saturday night at Alexandra Palace.

Today's action is headlined by Luke Humphries taking on Lee Evans in the evening session.