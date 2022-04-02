Victory for Cavan in National League Final

Paddy Lynch scored 2-3 as Cavan won their first piece of silverware at Croke Park for 70 years.
They defeated Tipperary in the Allianz League Football Division 4 final by 2-10 to 15 points.
