Victory for Cavan in National League Final

Apr 2, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Paddy Lynch scored 2-3 as Cavan won their first piece of silverware at Croke Park for 70 years.

They defeated Tipperary in the Allianz League Football Division 4 final by 2-10 to 15 points.

