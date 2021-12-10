Advertisement
Verstappen says he's aware of the rules ahead of showdown with Hamilton

Dec 10, 2021 10:12 By radiokerrysport
Verstappen says he's aware of the rules ahead of showdown with Hamilton
Max Verstappen says he's aware of the rules as he prepares for Sunday's Formula One showdown with Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi that will decide the destination of the world title.

Practice has begun this morning, as the Mercedes and Red Bull teams get a sense of the speed of their cars.

Remarkably, both drivers are level on points going into the final race, as Verstappen bids to win his first world crown and Hamilton goes for a record breaking eighth championship.

Verstappen has won more races than Hamilton this season, so if they collided and went off, the Dutchman would become champion.

However, the 24 year old says he isn't thinking of collisions.

