Verstappen on pole in today's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula One champion Max Verstappen will start on pole in today's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver won yesterday's Sprint Race ahead of championship leader Charles Leclerc in Italy.
Lights out at Imola is at 2pm.
Advertisement
Formula One champion Max Verstappen will start on pole in today's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver won yesterday's Sprint Race ahead of championship leader Charles Leclerc in Italy.
Lights out at Imola is at 2pm.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus