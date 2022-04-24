Advertisement
Verstappen on pole in today's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Apr 24, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Formula One champion Max Verstappen will start on pole in today's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver won yesterday's Sprint Race ahead of championship leader Charles Leclerc in Italy.

Lights out at Imola is at 2pm.

