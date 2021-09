Max Verstappen has extended his lead over Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One world championship to five points.

The Red bull driver finished second in the sprint race but will start on pole for tomorrow's Italian Grand Prix.

That's because winner of the sprint Valtteri Bottas will begin from the back of the grid due to an engine change penalty.

Hamilton will go from fourth, behind British rival Lando Norris.

Daniel Ricciardo will start second.