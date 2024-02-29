United To Face Liverpool In FA Cup Qtr Final

A late, late header from Casemiro set Manchester United up with an FA Cup quarter-final date with Liverpool.

United came away from Nottingham Forest with a 1-nil victory last night.

While maiden goals for teenagers Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns saw Liverpool beat Southampton 3-nil at Anfield.

Advertisement

United boss Erik ten Hag praised his side for battling right to the end.

Conor Gallagher struck seconds from the end of normal time to book Chelsea a sixth round meeting with Leicester.

Advertisement

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were 3-2 winners at home to Leeds.

It’s Coventry next for Wolves, who beat Brighton by an early Mario Lemina goal to nil at Molineux (pr: Mol-in-new).

The other sixth round pairing will see Newcastle go to the holders Manchester City.