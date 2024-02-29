Advertisement
Sport

United To Face Liverpool In FA Cup Qtr Final

Feb 29, 2024 10:20 By radiokerrysport
United To Face Liverpool In FA Cup Qtr Final
Share this article

A late, late header from Casemiro set Manchester United up with an FA Cup quarter-final date with Liverpool.

United came away from Nottingham Forest with a 1-nil victory last night.

While maiden goals for teenagers Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns saw Liverpool beat Southampton 3-nil at Anfield.

Advertisement

United boss Erik ten Hag praised his side for battling right to the end.

Conor Gallagher struck seconds from the end of normal time to book Chelsea a sixth round meeting with Leicester.

Advertisement

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were 3-2 winners at home to Leeds.

It’s Coventry next for Wolves, who beat Brighton by an early Mario Lemina goal to nil at Molineux (pr: Mol-in-new).

The other sixth round pairing will see Newcastle go to the holders Manchester City.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Carbery Injured In Training As Munster Take On Zebre
Advertisement
Formula One Season Underway Today
Murray May Retire By Year End
Advertisement

Recommended

Carbery Injured In Training As Munster Take On Zebre
Negotiations ongoing into sale of the Conor Pass
Annual Cheltenham preview night, in aid of the Parents & Friends Centre, Listowel takes place this Tuesday March 5th
Formula One Season Underway Today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus