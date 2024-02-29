United To Face Liverpool In FA Cup Qtr Final

A late, late header from Casemiro set Manchester United up with an FA Cup quarter-final date with Liverpool.
United came away from Nottingham Forest with a 1-nil victory last night.
While maiden goals for teenagers Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns saw Liverpool beat Southampton 3-nil at Anfield.
United boss Erik ten Hag praised his side for battling right to the end.
Conor Gallagher struck seconds from the end of normal time to book Chelsea a sixth round meeting with Leicester.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side were 3-2 winners at home to Leeds.
It’s Coventry next for Wolves, who beat Brighton by an early Mario Lemina goal to nil at Molineux (pr: Mol-in-new).
The other sixth round pairing will see Newcastle go to the holders Manchester City.