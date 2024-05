The Jim McGuinness comeback tour continues at pace after Donegal added another Ulster Football title to their trophy cabinet.

They needed a penalty shootout to see off Armagh in Clones yesterday.

The match finished 20 points apiece after extra-time.

In Leinster, Dublin collected a 14th title in a row.

The reigning All-Ireland champions eventually saw off the challenge of Louth by 1-19 to 2-12 at Croke Park.