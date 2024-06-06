Advertisement
Valentia weather station recorded most sunshine in May

Jun 6, 2024 17:46 By radiokerrynews
Valentia weather station recorded most sunshine in May
Valentia Observatory had the most sunshine of any Irish weather station during the month of May.

It follows an extremely wet spring at the southwest Kerry weather station.

According to Met Éireann, Spring 2024 was one of the warmest and wettest springs on record.

In Met Éireann’s Climate Statement for Spring 2024, Valentia Observatory had the highest level of rainfall of any weather station across March, April, and May.

The 421 millimetres of rain that fell at Valentia across the three months is also 134% of its long-term average rainfall for spring.

Across March, April, and May, Valentia Observatory was 0.8 degrees warmer than the long-term average temperature for spring.

Valentia also recorded 376 hours of sunshine across the three months, the second fewest behind Cork Airport.

Met Éireann also released its Climate Statement for the month of May, which shows the weather picked up in the southwest last month.

Met Éireann says May was very mild but quite dull overall, but the 161 hours of sunshine recorded in Valentia was the most of any weather station across the month.

It means there was a daily average of over five hours of sunshine per day recorded at Valentia last month.

Valentia also recorded the most dull days of any weather station last month with ten.

Valentia Observatory was 1.2 degrees warmer last month than its long-term average temperature for May, while 61% of Valentia’s long-term average rainfall fell during May.

