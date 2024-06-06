Munster Momentum Crucial In URC Challenge

Munsters journey to the top of the table was a long and arduous one.

They began the campaign without their star players who took time off following the World Cup and then had an injury crisis which left Munster without 20 players at one point.

But since the New Year, Munster have won 9 consecutive games in the URC to battle their way to the top of the table, earning home advantage for the entirety of the playoffs.

Advertisement

With a similar winning streak on their way to last years title win, Munster defence coach Denis Leamy knows the value of momentum…

Advertisement

Munster face Ospreys at 7.35 this Friday night - Munster team to face Ospreys will be announced at lunchtime tomorrow.