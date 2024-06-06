Advertisement
Sport

Munster Momentum Crucial In URC Challenge

Jun 6, 2024 13:44 By brendan
Munster Momentum Crucial In URC Challenge
Share this article

Munsters journey to the top of the table was a long and arduous one.

They began the campaign without their star players who took time off following the World Cup and then had an injury crisis which left Munster without 20 players at one point.

But since the New Year, Munster have won 9 consecutive games in the URC to battle their way to the top of the table, earning home advantage for the entirety of the playoffs.

Advertisement

With a similar winning streak on their way to last years title win, Munster defence coach Denis Leamy knows the value of momentum…

 

Advertisement

Munster face Ospreys at 7.35 this Friday night - Munster team to face Ospreys will be announced at lunchtime tomorrow.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Frisch Returns As Munster Make 3 Changes For Quarter Final
Advertisement
Handball Results
Sport

Handball Results

Jun 6, 2024 10:25
Semi Finals Day In Paris
Advertisement

Recommended

Frisch Returns As Munster Make 3 Changes For Quarter Final
Killarney meeting hears opposition to 224-unit housing development
Castleisland LEA candidate calls for water quality testing in Farranfore
CSO figures show personal spending on goods and services increased in the first quarter of 2024
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus