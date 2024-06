A west Kerry road will be closed to traffic for month starting next week.

The L-8061 Gurteen North/Ballynacourty to Annascaul village road will be impacted from Monday 10th of June until Friday the 5th of July.

It will be closed weekdays from 8.30 to 5.30 p.m.

Advertisement

This is to facilitate the installation of a new watermain.

Local access will be provided for emergency Services and local residents.

Uisce Éireann and Kerry County Council thank you for your patience and co-operation.