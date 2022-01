Ulster have confirmed that Jared Payne will leave their coaching staff at the end of the season.

The former Ireland full-back is to pursue coaching opportunities “overseas”.

Payne was named Ulster’s defence coach immediately after being forced to retire from playing in 2018.

Meanwhile, John Cooney will miss Ulster’s Heineken Champions Cup trip to Northampton due to a calf injury.

But Robert Baloucoune and Bradley Roberts return for the trip to Franklin’s Gardens.