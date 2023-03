Tyrone boosted their Division One survival prospects in the Allianz Football League yesterday.

They were 1-15 to 2-9 winners over Kerry in Omagh to pick up a second win of the campaign.

Mayo remain unbeaten, after a 1-16 to 2-11 victory against Roscommon.

Galway beat Monaghan by 1-13 to 10 points in Salthill.