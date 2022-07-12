Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA results and fixtures

Jul 12, 2022 08:07 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA results and fixtures
County U21 Football Championship
Semi-finals
North Kerry 3-12 Kenmare District 0-7
East Kerry 5-19 St.Kierans 1-10

Kerry Ladies Football
U14 County League

Div 1
MKL Gaels 5-14 Cromane 1-09

Division 2
Glenflesk 5-08 v Abbeydorney 9-07

Div 3
Dingle/Annascaul/Castlegregory 12-09 v Kilcummin 3-08

Talter Jack sponsored East Region U17 League
Division 3 Final
Killarney Legion 7-06 Gneevgullla 2-14

East Region U15 Football League
sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Cordal 2.11 Kilcummin 2.04

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Football
U17 Division 3 semi-final replay
Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders 3-26 Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville 0-16

North Kerry U13 Football League
sponsored by McElligott Oils Asdee
Division 1B
Round 2
Knocknagoshel/Brosna 2. 17 Listowel B 1.05
Beale 5.09 Finuge 5. 15

Lee Strand County Under 15 Hurling League
Division 1
Kenmare/Kilgarvan 2 - 11 Ballyduff 0 - 17

Tuesday games:

Kerry Ladies Football

U16 Semi finals

Div 1
Castleisland Desmond's v Cromane 8.30

Div 2
Scartaglen v Fossa 7

U14 Co League

Div 1
Southern Gaels v ISG in Waterville 7.30

Div 3
Finuge St Senans v Killarney Legion - in Finuge 7.40

Div 4
Kerins v MKL Gaels B - in Ballyrickard 7.00
Laune Rangers v Rathmore at JP O'Sullivan Park 6.45

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand
7.30

Group A
Ballymac B v Kerins O Rahilly's B

Group B
St Pat's B v Austin Stacks C
Churchill B V Ardfert B

