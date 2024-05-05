Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Tommy Healy semi final
Killarney Athletic B 1 Kingdom Corinthians 0
U17 Boys Shield final
Listowel Celtic 7 Inter Kenmare 2
U17 Premier
Tralee Dynamos 5 St Brendan's Park 2
