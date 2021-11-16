Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Nov 16, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrysport
Senior Football Div. 1 League
Rd. 1
MTU Kerry 1-10
UL 5-19

Senior Hurling Div. 2 League
Rd. 2
MTU Kerry away to UL2 @ 6.45

Quill Cup Ladies Football League
Rd. 3
MTU Kerry away to UL2 at 8.15

