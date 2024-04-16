Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Apr 16, 2024 07:41 By radiokerrysport
Kerry LGFA Minor County League

Round 1

Division 3

Dr Crokes 4 - 02 Scartaglin 2 -07

Div 4

Killarney legion 3 16 Fossa 9 07

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central League U 17 Round 1

Div 1.

Aust Stacks 1-7 Churchill 2-14.

Div 2 .

John Mitchels 2-16 Keel/Listry 1-12.

Div 3 .

KOR/St Pats 3-8. Annascaul/ Lispole 2-9.

M’tn /C’maine 3-9, An Gaeltacht 3-6.

Div 4.

Dingle 2-13, G’beigh/ Glencar 2 pts.

St Mary’s/ R’nard 5-7 C’gregory 4-9

Dromid/W’ville 5-11, Desmonds / Scart 8 pts.

Keanes Supervalue Minor County Football League Finals

Division 1

Dr Crokes v Kenmare Shamrocks

Division 2 Shield

John Mitchels v Keel/Listry

Division 3

Glenflesk v Na Fianna

Division 6

Moyvane V Duagh

Today:

Kerry LGFA Minor County League

Div 1

Southern Gaels v ISG in Derrynane, @ 7

Glenflesk v Cromane in Glenflesk @ 7:30

Div 3

Corca Dhuibhne v Kerins O Rahillys Gallarus @ 7.15

Beaufort v Rathmore in Beaufort at 7

Div 4

Moyvane/Duagh v NaGaeil in Knockanure @ 7.30

North Kerry Ladies football

Billy Kissane Meats

Under 12 Go Games

Group 3

Currow v Knock/Brosna @ 7-00

Group 4

Shannonside Tarbert v Moyvane @ 7-00

U23 Dev League

Div 1

Kerins O'Rahilly's host Austin Stacks 7:00

Keane’s Supervalu Minor County League Final

Extra Time and Result on the day

Division 2

Ballymacelligott v Laune Rangers in Austin Stack Park 7.00

