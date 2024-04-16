Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry LGFA Minor County League
Round 1
Division 3
Dr Crokes 4 - 02 Scartaglin 2 -07
Div 4
Killarney legion 3 16 Fossa 9 07
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central League U 17 Round 1
Div 1.
Aust Stacks 1-7 Churchill 2-14.
Div 2 .
John Mitchels 2-16 Keel/Listry 1-12.
Div 3 .
KOR/St Pats 3-8. Annascaul/ Lispole 2-9.
M’tn /C’maine 3-9, An Gaeltacht 3-6.
Div 4.
Dingle 2-13, G’beigh/ Glencar 2 pts.
St Mary’s/ R’nard 5-7 C’gregory 4-9
Dromid/W’ville 5-11, Desmonds / Scart 8 pts.
Keanes Supervalue Minor County Football League Finals
Division 1
Dr Crokes v Kenmare Shamrocks
Division 2 Shield
John Mitchels v Keel/Listry
Division 3
Glenflesk v Na Fianna
Division 6
Moyvane V Duagh
Today:
Kerry LGFA Minor County League
Div 1
Southern Gaels v ISG in Derrynane, @ 7
Glenflesk v Cromane in Glenflesk @ 7:30
Div 3
Corca Dhuibhne v Kerins O Rahillys Gallarus @ 7.15
Beaufort v Rathmore in Beaufort at 7
Div 4
Moyvane/Duagh v NaGaeil in Knockanure @ 7.30
North Kerry Ladies football
Billy Kissane Meats
Under 12 Go Games
Group 3
Currow v Knock/Brosna @ 7-00
Group 4
Shannonside Tarbert v Moyvane @ 7-00
U23 Dev League
Div 1
Kerins O'Rahilly's host Austin Stacks 7:00
Keane’s Supervalu Minor County League Final
Extra Time and Result on the day
Division 2
Ballymacelligott v Laune Rangers in Austin Stack Park 7.00