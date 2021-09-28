Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Sep 28, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Share this article

South Kerry Under 15 B Football Championship
Semi-final

St. Marys/Reenard 3.11 Skellig Rangers 1.7

They go on to meet Waterville Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses in the final at Waterville on Thursday evening.

Advertisement

Kerry LGFA

U13 Co championship finals, all at 6

A
Cromane v Scartaglen @ John Mitchels

Advertisement

B
Fossa v ISG @ Glenflesk

C
Austin Stacks v Na Gaeil @ Ballyrickard

U17 County Championship
B Quarter Final
Listowel Emmets v Firies @ 7

Advertisement

North Kerry Under 14 Hurling League
Division 1, Round 5

Tralee Parnell’s v St. Brendan's at Caherslee, 6.00

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus