Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

South Kerry Under 15 B Football Championship

Semi-final

St. Marys/Reenard 3.11 Skellig Rangers 1.7

They go on to meet Waterville Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses in the final at Waterville on Thursday evening.

Kerry LGFA

U13 Co championship finals, all at 6

A

Cromane v Scartaglen @ John Mitchels

B

Fossa v ISG @ Glenflesk

C

Austin Stacks v Na Gaeil @ Ballyrickard

U17 County Championship

B Quarter Final

Listowel Emmets v Firies @ 7

North Kerry Under 14 Hurling League

Division 1, Round 5

Tralee Parnell’s v St. Brendan's at Caherslee, 6.00