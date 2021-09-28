Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

South Kerry Under 15 B Football Championship
Semi-final
St. Marys/Reenard 3.11 Skellig Rangers 1.7
They go on to meet Waterville Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses in the final at Waterville on Thursday evening.
Advertisement
Kerry LGFA
U13 Co championship finals, all at 6
A
Cromane v Scartaglen @ John Mitchels
Advertisement
B
Fossa v ISG @ Glenflesk
C
Austin Stacks v Na Gaeil @ Ballyrickard
U17 County Championship
B Quarter Final
Listowel Emmets v Firies @ 7
Advertisement
North Kerry Under 14 Hurling League
Division 1, Round 5
Tralee Parnell’s v St. Brendan's at Caherslee, 6.00