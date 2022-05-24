Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Central region U17 football
Division 1:
Ardfert Football Club 2-14 Laune Rangers 0-09.
Austin Stacks 3-05 Keel/Listry 1-11.
Division 2:
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 5-08 Ballymacelligott 0-17.
Division 3:
Castlegregory GAA Club 0-11 Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville 3-10.
Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 0-12 Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders 2-10.
Division 4:
Renard - St. Mary's 6-10 Na Gaeil 3-08.
Dromid/Waterville 0-07 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tousist 7-17.
North Kerry Minor Football League
Division 1 Round 2
Castleisland Desmonds 1.08 v Ballyduff 2.12
Division 2 Round 4
Knocknagoshel/Brosna 2.10 v Tarbert 3.12
Duagh 2.08 v Northern Gaels 3.14
Kerry Ladies Football
U12 County League
Beaufort 1-03 Dr Crokes 2-03