Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local basketball fixtures & results

Jan 11, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local basketball fixtures & results Tuesday local basketball fixtures & results
Share this article

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 1/2:
TK Bobcats v Glenbeigh Falcons, at Cumann Iosaef, 6:30
Tralee Imperials v St Annes, at CBS The Green Tralee, 6:30

Padraig Harnett reports on the best of the local action this week

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus