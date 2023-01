Stefanos Tsitsipas is through to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

The Greek star came out on top after an epic five set battle against Jannik Sinner in Melbourne.

The top ranked remaining man will face unseeded Jiri Leheck next after he shocked world number seven Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Women's number one Iga Swiatek and seventh seed Coco Gauff also crashed out.