Advertisement
Sport

Tralee Warriors u20's face Tolka Rovers in the National League Semi-finals

Mar 25, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrysport
Tralee Warriors u20's face Tolka Rovers in the National League Semi-finals Tralee Warriors u20's face Tolka Rovers in the National League Semi-finals
Share this article

In the Semi-finals of the Men's U20s National League, the Tralee Warriors face off against Tolka Rovers on Sunday, the 26th of March at home in the Tralee Sports Complex.

Tip off is at 3.45 PM.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus