Tralee Warriors u20's face Tolka Rovers in the National League Semi-finals

In the Semi-finals of the Men's U20s National League, the Tralee Warriors face off against Tolka Rovers on Sunday, the 26th of March at home in the Tralee Sports Complex.
Tip off is at 3.45 PM.
