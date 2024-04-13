Tralee Warriors crowned All-Ireland champions

Tralee Warriors are Mens U20 National League for the second year in row after a 96-91 over Éanna in a high quality decider at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght today. An outstanding game high 33 points from Olaf Michalczuk and a solid display of shooting from Joshua Osayanrhion with 24 allied to point guard Eddie Sheehy cemented the young Warriors back to back title win. Some excellent defence from Donal O'Sullivan, Eoin Creedon and Osayanrhion held the impressive Éanna attack particularly late on to see the win out. Captain Eddie Sheehy accepted the Mens U20 National Cup for the second year running and Olaf Michalczuk deservedly picked up MVP award.

Tomorrow the Warriors seek out a double when the Development League side look to win the inaugural Basketball Ireland Development League title in the first year of the new competition. Carrick Cruisers from Carrickmacross stand in their way after they accounted for St. Mary's in the semi final. The Warriors will be buoyed after today's win with Josh Osayanrhion, Olaf Michalczuk and Brian O'Leary all suiting up again for tomorrow's decider.

Its Tralee Warriors v Carrick Cruisers in the BIDL National League final - tip off at the Basketball Arena in Tallaght tomorrow morning is 11.00am.