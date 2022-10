Austin Stack Park in Tralee will host both Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship semi-finals.

First up at 7.15 on Saturday will be Feale Rangers against Mid Kerry.

The following day at 2.30 it'll be Dingle versus East Kerry.

There will be extra-time in both if necessary but a replay if level after extra-time.

Replays would be played the following weekend, October 22nd and 23rd.

Any replay will not change the date of the decider; Sunday October 30th.