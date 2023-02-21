Tralee revving up for the first Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry Rally in four years

The Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry Rally is back after a four-year hiatus. The 2023 event, the 43rd in total, is scheduled for April 1 and 2.

As ever, organisers, Kerry Motor Club have planned a host of innovations that have made the rally one of the most popular one-day events in Ireland.

A nine-stage 110km route over some of north Kerry’s finest rally roads is on offer, including variations of some classics in formats that have not been used for years.

The rally will be based at the Rose Hotel, often rated as the finest rally headquarters in the country as the service park in the hotel’s grounds and all rally-related activities like documentation, drivers briefing and the rally control room are all under one roof.

Triton National Rally Championship – Round 2

Top Part West Coast Championship – Round 1

IPS Packaging Southern 4 Championship - Round 3

The Central Car Sales Kingdom of Kerry Championship – Round 2

The Triton National Championship makes a welcome return to Tralee after a five-year absence.

The Top Part West Coast Championship is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and fittingly, the Circuit of Kerry Rally was the opening round of the inaugural championship three decades ago.

The Circuit of Kerry is included in the IPS Packaging Southern 4 Championship for the first time but it is not the first time Kerry Motor Club hosted the series as last year’s Kerry Winter Rally was included in the 2022 championship.

The Kingdom of Kerry Championship has a new title sponsor for this year in the shape of Central Car Sales, Farranfore.

Plans are afoot to bring the rally into the heart of Tralee too, with support from Tralee Chamber Alliance, the Rally Town festival, first introduced for the 2019 event will make a return to The Mall on Saturday afternoon. (April 1).

A reception for overseas visitors will be held in the Rose Hotel on Friday, March 31. International visitors will be racing for the London Irish Motor Club Shield presented by Kerry Motor Club member Sean Moriarty who was a founding member of the London Irish Motor Club in 2006.

“The club and organising committee are well away with organising this year’s event, we have completed the initial route survey and we are delighted to get such support from the local community,” said the clerk of the course Eoin Duffin.

“We are looking forward to welcoming drivers, service crew, volunteers and fans to Tralee on the first weekend of April.

More details will be announced in due course.

Meetings continue every Wednesday night at the Rose Hotel – all are welcome to attend.

Photo credit: Eamonn O'Riordan