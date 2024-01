Tralee has been identified as a potential host of the FIA World Rally Championship.

Tralee is one of three locations being considered as a host for the Irish round in 2025 with final inspections taking place this week.

The Tralee visit will take place on Thursday morning, before the judging panel travels to Limerick later that day and to Waterford on Friday.

A final decision on the preferred location is expected early next week