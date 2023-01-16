Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Academy Training

Our academy hurling teams were back in action last Saturday with indoor sessions at the MTU sports arena. These sessions are aimed at boys born between 2010 and 2019 who have never played before and want to try out hurling. The U7 session is also open to girls born between 2017 and 2019. Text 085 1355566 for more details.

Operation Transformation

Our Operation Transformation program got under way last week with over 70 participants signing up. There was a great turnout on Wednesday evening for the first circuits session at Cuman Iosaf where Diarmuid put everybody through their paces. Despite a wet Sunday morning everybody enjoyed the walking session on the new Fenit Greenway.

Every Step Counts

The every Steps Challenge got under way last week. We ask all members and friends of the club to join and help us hit that 4000 KM total to be in with a chance of winning a prize for the club. To register download the “My Life” app, go to “Challenges” and select “Munster GAA - Every Step Counts” and then select “Tralee Parnells Hurling & Camogie Club" If you have any trouble in signing up please contact Caroline on 085 7762896. Join our Operation Transformation group walk/run on Sunday Morning as a great way to clock up those steps and have a friendly chat along the way.

Advertisement

National Club Draw

National Club Draw tickets are still available. There are some great prizes to be won including a new Dacia Duster car as the 1st prize. All proceeds will go towards the day to day running of the club. The draw will take place on March 15th. Tickets can be bought online at https://bit.ly/TPNCD2023 or by texting 085 1355566.

Club Social

The club will hold a social and awards night on Saturday the 11th of February 2023 at the Rose Hotel, Tralee. The club invites all Parnells Hurling & Camogie supporters to our social to mark the 10 year anniversary of the club with special guests, our All Ireland Féile winners and their families. Tickets are available by contacting the organising committee at [email protected] or at 085 1355566.