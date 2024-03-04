Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Academy Training

We had another fantastic attendance at the academy training last Saturday. Well done to all the girls and boys who came along. We are looking forward to seeing everyone back again next Saturday 3-4pm MTU sports academy (U6 to U10’s girls and boys). Remember to bring a friend and if any parents are interested in getting involved in the Club please let us know! Boys and girls who have not tried hurling before are very welcome to come along and give it a go. Hurleys and helmets will be supplied by the club for the first few weeks. €3 to cover the cost of the hire of the hall.

Membership

Membership for the 2024 season is now due - all members can register via https://www.foireann.ie/ (same as last year) and select Tralee Parnells. The fees remain the same as last year. There are a number of membership options available where you can also subscribe to the club lotto at a discounted rate. If you have any difficulty in registering or maybe need to change your email address...etc contact the club registrars Kieran 086 283 5906 or Grainne 087 288 1149. All registered members receive a discount code for buying GAA tickets via Ticketmaster and also for GAA GO. For insurance purposes all players must be registered by 31st March or before the date of your team's first match, whichever is earlier. Thank you

Senior Hurling

We wish the best of luck to our hurlers and the new management team as they start their season of matches. The squad take on Ballyheigue in the first round of the Division One County League next Sunday 10th at 12 midday away in Ballyheigue. They are also due to meet Lixnaw at home in Caherslee on Wednesday evening of this. However, this match is subject to a pitch inspection. We hope to see lots of support in these opening matches of the season

Advertisement

Kerry Camogie

Congratulations to the Kerry Minor Camogie squad as they defeated Down in the first round of the Minor B Championship. It was a battle to final whistle. Final score 1-11 to 3-4. Congratulations to all involved and especially to club representatives Lana O Connell, Shauna Harris, Orla Leahy, Grainne Diggin, Rachel Sargent and Anna Chute.

U14 & U16 Camogie

The new season for u14s and U16s continues at the Crotta ballwall 6-7pm every Tuesday and at the St Pats, Astro Blennerville on Thursdays, 6-7 pm. €3 session to cover astro hire. We are looking forward to seeing everyone back, and new players are welcome to come and try out Camogie. Contact 085 1355566 for more details.

Last One Standing

With more than 200 entries originally we are down to 63 participants as we enter into the fourth round of the Division 1 Hurling League next weekend. For those remaining ,remember to get your selection in by 8pm on Friday evening. Best of luck to those that remain.

Advertisement

Lotto

Our club lotto takes place every second week. The next draw will take place on Monday 11th March where the jackpot will be €1000. For just €5 players have three changes of winning the jackpot. If nobody wins the jackpot we will have two lucky dip winners of €25 each. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto

Club Website

Remember, if you wish to find any information about the club checkout our club website https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie where you can find a full history of the weekly notes since the club was re-formed in 2012. The site is updated every week with news, lotto results, reports, details of Coaches/Executive..etc.