Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Club Social

Last Saturday night in the Rose Hotel, Tralee Parnells celebrated their second annual social, with MC Seamus Cadogan ensuring a very smooth running evening. Guests of honour were the 2023 All-Ireland Feile winning Camogie team and the Senior Mens team that won the 2023 County Intermediate Championship and County League Division 2 title. Both squads were presented with their medals on the night. We were delighted to be joined by Kerry Camogie Chairperson Ann Marie Russell and by Kerry Senior Hurling Manager, Stephen Molumphy who presented the Mens team with their medals.

Presentations were also made to

• Shauna Harris & Lana O'Connell for their contribution to underage camogie in the club

• Donnacha Buttimer and Ben Cullinan for their contribution to underage hurling in the club

• Eddie Sheehy as Player of the Year

• Morgan Madden as Players Player of the Year

A special presentation was made by Tralee Parnells Camogie co-chairperson Lynda Harris to Carmel O'Shea Maloney, accepted by her daughter Saoirse, for her enormous contribution to club and county camogie since 2013.

Camogie co-chairperson Áine Lambe reflected on the fantastic achievement of the girls on winning the Feile title and urged all players to follow their dreams. She also acknowledged the community spirit that was Tralee Parnells and thanked all volunteers who gave willingly of their time to coach all the young girls in the club.

Club Chairperson Stephen Buttimer congratulated all teams in the club on their achievements in 2023, recognised the fact that Tralee Parnells now has GAA Healthy Club Gold status and thanked those who contributed to achieving this award and spoke about the amount of work that has gone in over the past year, particularly by Carmel Maloney, to make Pairc na Darach at the Sports Complex ready for play for our young hurlers and camogie players in 2024.

Having now reached the top table of Kerry hurling, he thanked the outgoing Management team for their work over the past few years with the team and he wished the Senior hurlers and their new Management team, led by Martin Downes, every success as they embark on their debut season in the Kerry Senior Hurling Championship.

He acknowledged the support of Kerry GAA in allowing the continued use of Caherslee by Tralee Parnells and thanked Joe Wallace, who was in attendance on the night, for all his support.

On behalf of the club, Stephen thanked JP & Noreen McManus and the McManus Charitable Foundation for their recent very generous gift to the club and said that the club would ensure this money would be used according to their wishes.

He thanked all sponsors who helped the club in any way during 2023 and said he was delighted that Pro-Plan and Kirbys Brogue Inn would be the Senior team sponsors for the next 3 years and thanked Rory Kerins and Kevin & Fiona Cotter for their very generous support.

He concluded by thanking the social organising committee of Agnes Sheehy, Aine Lambe, Lynda Harris, Eileen Brick, Suzanne Chute, Sandra Leahy, Tara Cullinan, Gearoid O'Doherty, Sean Woulfe and MC Seamus Cadogan who ensured yet another great event.

Once the speeches were over, the tables were rolled back, the DJ played the tunes and everyone danced long into the night.

The club would like to thank all those that bought tickets to the social and contributed to the raffle. In particular, we are grateful to our sponsors on the night, Eamon Costello Construction and O'Connells Pharmacy.

Senior Hurling

Our adult hurlers continue training every Friday night in Lixnaw on the astro turf at 8:30pm. Anyone in Tralee or the surrounding area who is interested in playing Hurling is welcome to join. Contact 085 1355566 for more details. The team starts its County League Division 1 campaign on 10th March with an away match to Ballyheigue, with fixtures also in the North Kerry Hurling League in early March.

Academy Training

We had a fantastic attendance again at the academy training last Saturday. Well done to all the girls and boys who came along. We are looking forward to seeing everyone back again next Saturday 3-4pm MTU sports academy (U6 to U10’s girls and boys). Remember to bring a friend and if any parents are interested in getting involved in the Club please let us know! Boys and girls who have not tried hurling before are very welcome to come along and give it a go. Hurleys and helmets will be supplied by the club for the first few weeks. €3 to cover the cost of the hire of the hall.

U14 & U16 Camogie

The new season for u14s and U16s continues at the Crotta ballwall 6-7pm every Tuesday and at the St Pats, Astro Blennerville on Thursdays, 6-7 pm. €3 session to cover astro hire. We are looking forward to seeing everyone back, and new players are welcome to come and try out Camogie. Contact 085 1355566 for more details.

Membership

Membership for the 2024 season is now due - all members can register via https://www.foireann.ie/ (same as last year) and select Tralee Parnells. There are various membership options available.

Fees for 2024 remain the same as 2023 and are as follows:

Nursery (U7 Boys and U8 Girls) - €30

Juvenile Player (U9 to U18) - €70

Student Player (Players over 18 who are full time students) - €80

Adult Player - €110

Family (2 Adults + 4 Juveniles) - €200

Family (2 Adults + 4 (Juveniles and/or Students)) - €300

Non-Playing Adult - €40

Non-Playing Juvenile - €30

Non-Playing Adult + Lotto for 12 months - €100

Membership is due by 31st March or before the date of your team's first match of the year, whichever is earlier.

Hogan Cup

Congratulations to Mercy Mounthawk on beating Naas CBS last Saturday in the Hogan Cup Semi-Final in Bansha, Co. Tipperary. They have now qualified for the Hogan Cup Final in Croke Park on Saturday 16th March where they will face the reigning champions, Omagh CBS from Tyrone. We wish the team, management and in particular the Parnells hurlers Oran Murphy, Odhran Kerins, Conor Dennehy, David Sargent and Donnacha Buttimer the best of luck in their preparations for the final.

GAA Integration plan

Tralee Parnells welcomes the plans to integrate the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association into a brand new GAA organisation by 2027. Tralee Parnells has been operating under the One Club model since we were founded so we would hope that this will help us with any future integration initiatives.