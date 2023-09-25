Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

We are so proud of this group of amazing camogie players who represented themselves, their families and Parnells Camogie Club with pride and tenacity. While last nights

result didn’t go our way, their resilience, skill set and ability to come together and work as a team was faultless. These player have achieved something far greater than a cup. They have been dogged in their practice sessions and have grown in strength and skill with each game. Their progress, work rate and improvement is testament to who they are and where they come from.