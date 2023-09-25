Advertisement
Sport

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Sep 25, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
U9 Hurling

Well done to our U9s who had a very good evening of competitive matches last Friday in Caherslee vs St Brendans. Training continues on Tuesdays and Fridays at 6:30pm.

 

 

U12 Camogie

Despite a valiant effort our under 12 camogie team lost out to a very good Cillard team in the 12 Div 1 County final last Monday evening. Congrats to Cillard on a well deserved win, to referee John Hennessy and to Causeway for use of the pitch.

We are so proud of this group of amazing camogie players who represented themselves, their families and Parnells Camogie Club with pride and tenacity. While last nights

result didn’t go our way, their resilience, skill set and ability to come together and work as a team was faultless. These player have achieved something far greater than a cup. They have been dogged in their practice sessions and have grown in strength and skill with each game. Their progress, work rate and improvement is testament to who they are and where they come from.

A huge thank you to you,  the parent

s and guardians that have brought your camogie players to trainings, games and blitzes. Who have cheered them on and wiped their tears. Who have helped on sideline

s and dressing rooms and taken this journey with us for the last 10 months.

U14 Camogie 

Best of luck to our U14 camogie team who are due to play in the Div 1 County Final vs Cillard in Ardfert on Monday 25th. 

Minor Camogie

Tralee Parnells Minors have been invited to participate in the Veronica Stack Memorial Tournament in Spa GAA Club, Killarneynext Saturday 30th September. The tournament is in memory of Veronica Stack, a founding member of Killarney Camogie Club, who lost her battle with cancer on 30th September 20

13. As this is the 10th anniversary of her death, Killarney Camogie are looking forward to hosting a really great event. Best of luck to the girls in the tournament. Minor compet

itionstarts at 2:30pmso all players are asked to be at the venue by1:50pm

Scór Sinsir

It’s Scór Sinsir time again! Anyone who would like to take part in Scór Sinsir must be 18 and over.

There are eight events/disciplines in Scór that cover all aspects of Irish culture:

Figure/Céilí Dancing

Solo Singing

Ballad Group

Recitation/Scéalaíocht

Nuachleas/Novelty Act

Instrumental Music

Set Dancing

Tráth na gCéist

The County Final ison Friday 13th Octoberin Currow. Tráth na gCéist will take place in Curranson Wednesday 11th October.

Please contact Cultural Officer, Damien Kissa

ne if you would like to take part @ 0830486976

