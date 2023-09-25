Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U9 Hurling
Well done to our U9s who had a very good evening of competitive matches last Friday in Caherslee vs St Brendans. Training continues on Tuesdays and Fridays at 6:30pm.
U12 Camogie
Despite a valiant effort our under 12 camogie team lost out to a very good Cillard team in the 12 Div 1 County final last Monday evening. Congrats to Cillard on a well deserved win, to referee John Hennessy and to Causeway for use of the pitch.
We are so proud of this group of amazing camogie players who represented themselves, their families and Parnells Camogie Club with pride and tenacity. While last nights
result didn’t go our way, their resilience, skill set and ability to come together and work as a team was faultless. These player have achieved something far greater than a cup. They have been dogged in their practice sessions and have grown in strength and skill with each game. Their progress, work rate and improvement is testament to who they are and where they come from.
A huge thank you to you, the parent
s and guardians that have brought your camogie players to trainings, games and blitzes. Who have cheered them on and wiped their tears. Who have helped on sideline
s and dressing rooms and taken this journey with us for the last 10 months.
U14 Camogie
Best of luck to our U14 camogie team who are due to play in the Div 1 County Final vs Cillard in Ardfert on Monday 25th.
Minor Camogie
Tralee Parnells Minors have been invited to participate in the Veronica Stack Memorial Tournament in Spa GAA Club, Killarneynext Saturday 30th September. The tournament is in memory of Veronica Stack, a founding member of Killarney Camogie Club, who lost her battle with cancer on 30th September 20
13. As this is the 10th anniversary of her death, Killarney Camogie are looking forward to hosting a really great event. Best of luck to the girls in the tournament. Minor compet
itionstarts at 2:30pmso all players are asked to be at the venue by1:50pm.
Scór Sinsir
It’s Scór Sinsir time again! Anyone who would like to take part in Scór Sinsir must be 18 and over.
There are eight events/disciplines in Scór that cover all aspects of Irish culture:
Figure/Céilí Dancing
Solo Singing
Ballad Group
Recitation/Scéalaíocht
Nuachleas/Novelty Act
Instrumental Music
Set Dancing
Tráth na gCéist
The County Final ison Friday 13th Octoberin Currow. Tráth na gCéist will take place in Curranson Wednesday 11th October.
Please contact Cultural Officer, Damien Kissa
ne if you would like to take part @ 0830486976