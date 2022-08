The champions are in action in the SSE Airticity League Premier Division this evening.

Shamrock Rovers face Dundalk in a top of the table clash.

Kick off at Tallaght Stadium is at 7pm.

Advertisement

===

Shelbourne are looking for a big performance in the qualifying round of the Champions League.

Noel King's women take on Valur of Iceland looking to build on their victory in the opening game on Thursday.

Advertisement

Today's meeting gets underway at 4:30pm Irish time.