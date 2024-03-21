Advertisement
Sport

Thursday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures

Mar 21, 2024 10:30 By radiokerrysport
Thursday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
KDL Premier A

Classic FC 1 - 0 Tralee Dynamos

U13 Boy’s Division 2 South
Ballyhar B 2-0 Milltown (D/UP GAME)

U15 Boy’s Healy Family Cup
Killarney Athletic B 0-6 Inter Kenmare A

U16 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin 4-5 Mastergeeha (Dragon’s Den) 5.45pm

U16 Boy’s Tucker Kelly Cup
Camp A 2-8 Killarney Athletic A
Fixtures:

U12 Boy’s John Murphy Shield Semi-Finals
Milltown v Camp Juniors 5pm

U14 Boy’s Tom Hayes Cup
Castleisland B v Castleisland A 7.30pm

U15 Boy’s Premier
Killarney Celtic v MEK 6pm

