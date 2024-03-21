Thursday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures

KDL Premier A
Classic FC 1 - 0 Tralee Dynamos
U13 Boy’s Division 2 South
Ballyhar B 2-0 Milltown (D/UP GAME)
U15 Boy’s Healy Family Cup
Killarney Athletic B 0-6 Inter Kenmare A
U16 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin 4-5 Mastergeeha (Dragon’s Den) 5.45pm
U16 Boy’s Tucker Kelly Cup
Camp A 2-8 Killarney Athletic A
==========================================
Fixtures:
U12 Boy’s John Murphy Shield Semi-Finals
Milltown v Camp Juniors 5pm
U14 Boy’s Tom Hayes Cup
Castleisland B v Castleisland A 7.30pm
U15 Boy’s Premier
Killarney Celtic v MEK 6pm