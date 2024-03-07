Thursday Badminton Results

Division 2

Listowel 3 - 4 Tralee

Division 3

Advertisement

Listowel 5 - 2 Tralee

Moyvane 2 - 5 Killarney

Division 5

Advertisement

Tralee 4 - 3 Killarney

CPC.ie Mixed Doubles Championships

Tralee Sports Complex will play host to this years Mixed Doubles Championship in Divisions 1, 3 & 5 this Friday evening. Action starts at 7.30pm as players from across the county battle it out for championship glory.

A large crowd of both players and spectators are expected so why not come along and see what Kerry Badminton is all about.