Three Irish swimmers are in final action at the European Short Course Championships in Romania later.

Ellen Walshe competes in both the final of the 100-metre butterfly, and the 200-metre individual medley.

Ellie McCartney also goes in that 200-I-M final.

Danielle Hill narrowly missed out on a 50-metre backstroke medal yesterday, but returns for the 100-metre backstroke final later.