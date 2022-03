The Lacey Cup Cycle Race takes place this Sunday.

The race will commence at Blennerville village at 12.30pm, via Camp, Gleann na Gealt, Annascaul, Inch, Boolteens, Castlemaine and finishing at Skehanagh Cross, Tralee at 2.20pm approximately.

Cathal Moynihan PRO of Tralee BC Manor West looks ahead to the race: