The Kerry team to face Carlow in the Allianz Hurling League has been announced

Feb 26, 2022 14:02 By radiokerrysport
The Kerry hurling team to play Carlow in round 3 of the Allianz Hurling League has been announced.

That match will take place tomorrow at 12:30pm in Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow.

The team is as follows:

1 (GK) Louis Dee Mungairit
2 Tadgh Brick Na Pairnealaigh Thrá Lí
3 Fionan MacKessy Naomh Breandánaigh
4 Eric Leen Naomh Breandanaigh
5 Darragh Slattery Baile Dubh
6 Conor O’Keeffe Leac Sna
7 Colin Walsh Baile Uí Thaidhg
8 Michael Leane Baile Uí Thaidhg
9 Shane Conway Leac Sna
10 Shane Nolan Na Niallaigh Crotta
11 Mikey Boyle Baile Dubh
12 Colum Harty An Tochar
13 Gavin Dooley An Tochar
14 Paudie Ahern Cill Ide
15 Podge Boyle Baile Dubh
16 (GK) Martin Stackpoole Leac Sna
17 Fionan O’Sullivan An Neidin
18 Morgan Madden Na Pairnealaigh Thrá Lí
19 Flor McCarthy Cill Mhaoile
20 Paudie O’Connor Cill Mhaoile
21 Niall Mulcahy Mungairit
22 Brian Lonergan Na Pairnealaigh Thrá Lí
23 Daniel Collins Cill Mhaoile
24 Mark Heffernan Dr Crocaigh
25 Darragh Reen Na Pairnealaigh Thrá Lí
26 Michael Slattery Maistir Ó dTorna
