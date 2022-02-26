The Kerry team to face Carlow in the Allianz Hurling League has been announced

The Kerry hurling team to play Carlow in round 3 of the Allianz Hurling League has been announced.
That match will take place tomorrow at 12:30pm in Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow.
The team is as follows:
|1 (GK)
|Louis Dee
|Mungairit
|2
|Tadgh Brick
|Na Pairnealaigh Thrá Lí
|3
|Fionan MacKessy
|Naomh Breandánaigh
|4
|Eric Leen
|Naomh Breandanaigh
|5
|Darragh Slattery
|Baile Dubh
|6
|Conor O’Keeffe
|Leac Sna
|7
|Colin Walsh
|Baile Uí Thaidhg
|8
|Michael Leane
|Baile Uí Thaidhg
|9
|Shane Conway
|Leac Sna
|10
|Shane Nolan
|Na Niallaigh Crotta
|11
|Mikey Boyle
|Baile Dubh
|12
|Colum Harty
|An Tochar
|13
|Gavin Dooley
|An Tochar
|14
|Paudie Ahern
|Cill Ide
|15
|Podge Boyle
|Baile Dubh
|16 (GK)
|Martin Stackpoole
|Leac Sna
|17
|Fionan O’Sullivan
|An Neidin
|18
|Morgan Madden
|Na Pairnealaigh Thrá Lí
|19
|Flor McCarthy
|Cill Mhaoile
|20
|Paudie O’Connor
|Cill Mhaoile
|21
|Niall Mulcahy
|Mungairit
|22
|Brian Lonergan
|Na Pairnealaigh Thrá Lí
|23
|Daniel Collins
|Cill Mhaoile
|24
|Mark Heffernan
|Dr Crocaigh
|25
|Darragh Reen
|Na Pairnealaigh Thrá Lí
|26
|Michael Slattery
|Maistir Ó dTorna