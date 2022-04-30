Advertisement
Sport

Taylor to make history tonight

Apr 30, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Taylor to make history tonight Taylor to make history tonight
Share this article

Katie Taylor will help make history in the small hours of tomorrow morning.

She faces Amanda Serrano in the first all-female fight to headline New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus