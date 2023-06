Limerick’s meeting with Laois at the T-U-S Gaelic Grounds on Saturday will get the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals underway.

That will have a 3pm throw-in.

They’ll throw-in at 4 at Páirc Tailteann where Meath play Wexford.

And Kingspan Breffni hosts Cavan and Down from 5.15.

On Sunday Antrim will meet Carlow at Corrigan Park where there’s a 1pm throw-in.

Only the games in Limerick and Cavan will be screened by GAA-GO.