Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Apr 10, 2022 10:04 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Kerry are away to Cork today in the U19 National League.

The sides clash in Bishopstown @ 2.

Charleville Cheese U17 Girls League
2.00 Dingle Bay Rovers v Fenit Samphires. Game off.

Charleville Cheese Premier A League
11.00 Killarney Celtic v Killarney Athletic

Charleville Cheese Division 1A League
11.30 Castlemaine Utd 0 v Ballyheigue Athletic.3 W/O
11.30 QPR v Strand Road Fc

Charleville Cheese Division 1 B League
11.30 Windmill Utd v Mastergeeha Fc Game Off
2.00 Mainebank v Killarney Athletic B

Charleville Cheese Division 2A League
11.30 Classic B v MEK Galaxy

Charleville Cheese Division 3A League
11.30 Ferry Rangers v Ballymac Celtic B

Charleville Cheese Women’s League
2.00 Camp Utd v Classic Fc

