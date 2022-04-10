Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Kerry are away to Cork today in the U19 National League.
The sides clash in Bishopstown @ 2.
Charleville Cheese U17 Girls League
2.00 Dingle Bay Rovers v Fenit Samphires. Game off.
Charleville Cheese Premier A League
11.00 Killarney Celtic v Killarney Athletic
Charleville Cheese Division 1A League
11.30 Castlemaine Utd 0 v Ballyheigue Athletic.3 W/O
11.30 QPR v Strand Road Fc
Charleville Cheese Division 1 B League
11.30 Windmill Utd v Mastergeeha Fc Game Off
2.00 Mainebank v Killarney Athletic B
Charleville Cheese Division 2A League
11.30 Classic B v MEK Galaxy
Charleville Cheese Division 3A League
11.30 Ferry Rangers v Ballymac Celtic B
Charleville Cheese Women’s League
2.00 Camp Utd v Classic Fc