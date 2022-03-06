Sunday Local GAA Results

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Abbeydorney 1-20 V Kilmoyley 0-13
Dr. Crokes 0-08 V Tralee Parnells 1-14
Ballyheigue 0-09 V Causeway 1-10
Lixnaw 1-13 V Ballyduff 1-10
Crotta O'Neill's 0-17 V St Brendan's 1-11
North Kerry Division 2
Round 4
Duagh 4-14 V Knocknagoshel 0-09
Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup
sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Round 5
Keel 1-11 V Beaufort 2-12
Minor Football League
Division 4A
Round 1
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Milltown/Castlemaine
Division 8
Currow 5-09 V Cordal-Scartaglin 3-13
The Frank Doran Safeguard Security East Kerry Senior Football League
Round 5
Division 1A
Kilcummin 0-14 v Listry 1-13
Dr Crokes 0-16 v Gneevguilla 1-10
Division 2
Cordal 0-10 v Firies 0-10
Lee Strand West Kerry Senior Football League
Daingean Uí Chúis 1-15 V Lios Poil 1-07
Caisleán Ghriaire 1-11 V An Ghaeltacht 2-15
Tralee/ St Brendan's Senior Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Churchill 0-7 v Kerins O’Rahillys 2-05
McCarthy Insurance Group South Kerry Senior Football League
Group 1
Reenard 0-07 V St. Michael’s/Foilmore 0-13
Templenoe 5-11 V Piarsaigh na Dromada 1-10
Group 2.
Waterville V St.Mary’s (Postponed)
Skellig Rangers 2-10 V Sneem/Derrynane 0-13
Handball
All-Ireland 40x20 senior singles last 16
Dominick Lynch beat Sean Kerr of Tyrone 18-21, 21-14, 11-0