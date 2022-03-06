Advertisement
Sunday Local GAA Results

Mar 6, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrysport
Sunday Local GAA Results
County Senior Hurling League

Division 1

Abbeydorney 1-20 V Kilmoyley 0-13

Dr. Crokes 0-08 V Tralee Parnells 1-14

Ballyheigue 0-09 V Causeway 1-10

Lixnaw 1-13 V Ballyduff 1-10

Crotta O'Neill's 0-17 V St Brendan's 1-11

North Kerry Division 2
Round 4

Duagh 4-14 V Knocknagoshel 0-09

Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup
sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Round 5
Keel 1-11 V Beaufort 2-12

Minor Football League
Division 4A
Round 1
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Milltown/Castlemaine

Division 8
Currow 5-09 V Cordal-Scartaglin 3-13


The Frank Doran Safeguard Security East Kerry Senior Football League
Round 5

Division 1A
Kilcummin 0-14 v Listry 1-13

Dr Crokes 0-16 v Gneevguilla 1-10

Division 2
Cordal 0-10 v Firies 0-10

Lee Strand West Kerry Senior Football League

Daingean Uí Chúis 1-15 V Lios Poil 1-07

Caisleán Ghriaire 1-11 V An Ghaeltacht 2-15

Tralee/ St Brendan's Senior Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand

Churchill 0-7 v Kerins O’Rahillys 2-05

McCarthy Insurance Group South Kerry Senior Football League

Group 1
Reenard 0-07 V St. Michael’s/Foilmore 0-13

Templenoe 5-11 V Piarsaigh na Dromada 1-10

Group 2.
Waterville V St.Mary’s (Postponed)

Skellig Rangers 2-10 V Sneem/Derrynane 0-13

Handball
All-Ireland 40x20 senior singles last 16

Dominick Lynch beat Sean Kerr of Tyrone 18-21, 21-14, 11-0

