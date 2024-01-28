Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Jan 28, 2024 10:27 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Lee Strand West Kerry Football League
First named at home
Dingle v Lispole @ 2
Annascaul v Castlegregory @ noon

East Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored Frank Doran Safeguardsecuity.ie

First named at home
Games at noon

Division 1A
Legion V Fossa
Rathmore V Dr. Crokes

Division 1B
Glenflesk V Spa
Kenmare V Firies

North Kerry Senior Football League
Round 1
Sponsored by MIG.ie Listowel.
First named team has home advantage
Games at 2

Division 1A
Duagh v Beale
Ballydonoghue v Brosna

Division 1B
Ballyduff v Moyvane

Division 2
Asdee v Knocknagoshel
Tarbert v Finuge in Ballylongford

