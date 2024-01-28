Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Lee Strand West Kerry Football League
First named at home
Dingle v Lispole @ 2
Annascaul v Castlegregory @ noon
East Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored Frank Doran Safeguardsecuity.ie
First named at home
Games at noon
Division 1A
Legion V Fossa
Rathmore V Dr. Crokes
Division 1B
Glenflesk V Spa
Kenmare V Firies
North Kerry Senior Football League
Round 1
Sponsored by MIG.ie Listowel.
First named team has home advantage
Games at 2
Division 1A
Duagh v Beale
Ballydonoghue v Brosna
Division 1B
Ballyduff v Moyvane
Division 2
Asdee v Knocknagoshel
Tarbert v Finuge in Ballylongford