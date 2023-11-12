Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Football

Senior Championship

Sponsored By Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel Group & Dr O'Donoghue’s family

Rd 1

Currow V Glenflesk

Venue Cordal

2.00

Bill Tangney Cup Final

Dr Crokes home to Listry at 3.30

Venue Dr Crokes GAA Grounds

Winner on the day in both games

U15 Championship

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Div 4 Final

Kilcummin B home to Kenmare Shamrocks B

2.30

Winner on the day

Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior Football Championship

Semi-final

St. Mary’s v Sneem/Derrynane

Venue: Reenard

2.00

North Kerry Football

Extra-time in both games if necessary

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship

Eamon O Donoghue Cup

Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion

Quarter Final

2.30 in Ballylongford

Tarbert v Movyane

Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship

Sponsored by O Connors Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh

Division 1 Semi Final

Noon in Coolard

Moyvane v Listowel Emmets

Mid Kerry Minor Football Finals

Sponsored by Sugrue Excavations Beaufort

Milltown/Castlemaine play Laune Rangers in Milltown at 2.30

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane face Keel/Listry at 1 in Cromane

Extra time if necessary with games going to a replay if level after extra time

North Kerry Ladies Football

Terry’s Butchers Oakpark

Under 14 Division 3 Shield final

Na Gaeil v Dingle @ 3

Extra time in event of draw