Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Nov 12, 2023 09:59 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

East Kerry Football

Senior Championship
Sponsored By Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel Group & Dr O'Donoghue’s family
Rd 1
Currow V Glenflesk
Venue Cordal
2.00

Bill Tangney Cup Final
Dr Crokes home to Listry at 3.30
Venue Dr Crokes GAA Grounds

Advertisement

Winner on the day in both games

U15 Championship
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Div 4 Final
Kilcummin B home to Kenmare Shamrocks B
2.30
Winner on the day

Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior Football Championship
Semi-final
St. Mary’s v Sneem/Derrynane
Venue: Reenard
2.00

Advertisement

North Kerry Football

Extra-time in both games if necessary

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Eamon O Donoghue Cup
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Final
2.30 in Ballylongford
Tarbert v Movyane

Advertisement

Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship
Sponsored by O Connors Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh
Division 1 Semi Final
Noon in Coolard
Moyvane v Listowel Emmets

Mid Kerry Minor Football Finals
Sponsored by Sugrue Excavations Beaufort

Milltown/Castlemaine play Laune Rangers in Milltown at 2.30

Advertisement

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane face Keel/Listry at 1 in Cromane

Extra time if necessary with games going to a replay if level after extra time

North Kerry Ladies Football

Advertisement

Terry’s Butchers Oakpark

Under 14 Division 3 Shield final

Na Gaeil v Dingle @ 3

Extra time in event of draw

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry jockey continues Down Royal form
Advertisement
Crotta in Munster action this afternoon
County Under 21 hurling champions to be determined today
Advertisement

Recommended

Storm warnings issued for Kerry
No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth €4.9 million
Warriors beaten, Lakers win
County Under 21 hurling champions to be determined today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus