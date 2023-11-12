Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Football
Senior Championship
Sponsored By Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel Group & Dr O'Donoghue’s family
Rd 1
Currow V Glenflesk
Venue Cordal
2.00
Bill Tangney Cup Final
Dr Crokes home to Listry at 3.30
Venue Dr Crokes GAA Grounds
Winner on the day in both games
U15 Championship
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Div 4 Final
Kilcummin B home to Kenmare Shamrocks B
2.30
Winner on the day
Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior Football Championship
Semi-final
St. Mary’s v Sneem/Derrynane
Venue: Reenard
2.00
North Kerry Football
Extra-time in both games if necessary
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Eamon O Donoghue Cup
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Final
2.30 in Ballylongford
Tarbert v Movyane
Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship
Sponsored by O Connors Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh
Division 1 Semi Final
Noon in Coolard
Moyvane v Listowel Emmets
Mid Kerry Minor Football Finals
Sponsored by Sugrue Excavations Beaufort
Milltown/Castlemaine play Laune Rangers in Milltown at 2.30
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane face Keel/Listry at 1 in Cromane
Extra time if necessary with games going to a replay if level after extra time
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under 14 Division 3 Shield final
Na Gaeil v Dingle @ 3
Extra time in event of draw