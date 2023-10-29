Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

County Under 21 Hurling Championship

Semi-Final

Venue: Caherslee, Tralee

Ballyduff V Ballyheigue 12:00

South Kerry Football

Walsh’s SuperValu Senior Championship

Quarterfinal

Sneem/ Derrynane v Skellig Rangers in Sneem at 2

Dromid 3-16 Valentia 0-14

Advertisement

Minor Championship

Losers Round

St.Mary’s/Reenard V Waterville/Dromid in Valentia at 3

East Kerry Junior Football Championship

Sponsored by Killarney Carpet Furniture Centre

Final

Fossa V Gneeveguilla @ 2

Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium

Winner on the day

East Kerry Minor Football Championship

Semi-finals

Sponsored By Talter Jack Bar Restaurant Accommodation Killarney

First named at home

Winner on the day

Advertisement

Division 2 @ 12

Cordal/Scart v Legion

Division 3 @ 11.30

Gneeveguilla v Dr Crokes

East Kerry U15 Championship Div 4 Semi final

Kenmare B v Firies B

Venue Kenmare

12 noon

Winner on the day

Advertisement

Mid Kerry Football

O Sullivan Cup Final

Sponsored by Ashes Bar Glenbeigh

Winner on the day

Laune Rangers v Beaufort in Glenbeigh at 2

Tralee /St Brendan's Under 15 District Football Championship

Semi - Final

At 11

Venue: John Mitchels

Churchill v Ballymac

Winner on the day