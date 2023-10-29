Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 29, 2023 10:26 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
County Under 21 Hurling Championship
Semi-Final
Venue: Caherslee, Tralee
Ballyduff V Ballyheigue 12:00

South Kerry Football

Walsh’s SuperValu Senior Championship
Quarterfinal
Sneem/ Derrynane v Skellig Rangers in Sneem at 2
Dromid 3-16 Valentia 0-14

Minor Championship
Losers Round
St.Mary’s/Reenard V Waterville/Dromid in Valentia at 3

East Kerry Junior Football Championship
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet Furniture Centre
Final
Fossa V Gneeveguilla @ 2
Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium
Winner on the day

East Kerry Minor Football Championship
Semi-finals
Sponsored By Talter Jack Bar Restaurant Accommodation Killarney
First named at home
Winner on the day

Division 2 @ 12
Cordal/Scart v Legion

Division 3 @ 11.30
Gneeveguilla v Dr Crokes

East Kerry U15 Championship Div 4 Semi final
Kenmare B v Firies B
Venue Kenmare
12 noon
Winner on the day

Mid Kerry Football
O Sullivan Cup Final
Sponsored by Ashes Bar Glenbeigh
Winner on the day
Laune Rangers v Beaufort in Glenbeigh at 2

Tralee /St Brendan's Under 15 District Football Championship
Semi - Final
At 11
Venue: John Mitchels
Churchill v Ballymac
Winner on the day

