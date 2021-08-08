Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Abbeydorney were victorious in the County Minor Hurling League Division 2 Final.

They won by 2-11 to 11 points against Tralee Parnells.

County Senior Football League

Division 2

Final

St Mary's 2-16 Ballymacelligott 1-5

Relegation Play-off

Listry 2-8 Ballydonoghue 2-6

Division 5

Relegation Play-off

Laune Rangers 0-11 Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-4

Division 6A

Relegation Play-off

Gneeveguilla 0-11 Beaufort 0-7

Division 6B

Final

Tuosist 5-13 Kenmare 4-14

Games at 2 unless otherwise stated

Division 1

Final

Venue: Annascaul

Dingle V Kerins O'Rahilly's

Division 2

Promotion Play-off

Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium

Castleisland Desmonds V Gneeveguilla

Division 3

Final

Venue: Connolly Park

Listowel Emmets V Laune Rangers

Promotion Play-Off

Venue: Ballymacelligott

Churchill V Milltown/Castlemaine

Relegation Play-Off

Venue: Killeen

Keel V St Senan's

Division 4

Promotion Play-Off

Venue: Milltown

Castlegregory V Skelligs Rangers

Division 6A

Final

Venue: Kilcummin

Glenflesk V Rathmore

Division 6C

Final

Venue: John Mitchels

Fossa V Dingle 5:00

Kerry LGFA U14 County League Finals

Division 1

Firies v Cromane

Venue: Keel @ 4

Division 2

Castleisland Desmonds -v- Scartaglin

Venue: Brosna @ 11

Division 3

Inbhear Sceine Gaels A -v- Killarney Legion

Venue: Spa @ 4