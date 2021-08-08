Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Aug 8, 2021 10:08 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Abbeydorney were victorious in the County Minor Hurling League Division 2 Final.

They won by 2-11 to 11 points against Tralee Parnells.

County Senior Football League

Division 2
Final
St Mary's 2-16 Ballymacelligott 1-5

Relegation Play-off
Listry 2-8 Ballydonoghue 2-6

Division 5
Relegation Play-off
Laune Rangers 0-11 Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-4

Division 6A
Relegation Play-off
Gneeveguilla 0-11 Beaufort 0-7

Division 6B
Final
Tuosist 5-13 Kenmare 4-14

Games at 2 unless otherwise stated

Division 1
Final
Venue: Annascaul
Dingle V Kerins O'Rahilly's

Division 2
Promotion Play-off
Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium
Castleisland Desmonds V Gneeveguilla

Division 3
Final
Venue: Connolly Park
Listowel Emmets V Laune Rangers
Promotion Play-Off
Venue: Ballymacelligott
Churchill V Milltown/Castlemaine

Relegation Play-Off
Venue: Killeen
Keel V St Senan's

Division 4
Promotion Play-Off
Venue: Milltown
Castlegregory V Skelligs Rangers

Division 6A
Final
Venue: Kilcummin
Glenflesk V Rathmore

Division 6C
Final
Venue: John Mitchels
Fossa V Dingle 5:00

Kerry LGFA U14 County League Finals
Division 1
Firies v Cromane
Venue: Keel @ 4

Division 2
Castleisland Desmonds -v- Scartaglin
Venue: Brosna @ 11

Division 3
Inbhear Sceine Gaels A -v- Killarney Legion
Venue: Spa @ 4

