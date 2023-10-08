Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

South Kerry Junior Hurling League

Final

Rathmore 3-26 Tralee Parnells 4-15 (after extra time)

Barrett Cup Shield

Final

Dingle 2-17 Annascaul 0-7

Kerry Cup Shield

Final

Beale 0-10 Brosna 0-6

North Kerry Football

Division 2 League Final

Sponsored by M.I.G.ie

Tarbert 1.12 Moyvane 1.13

TODAY:

Under 21 Hurling County Championship

Quarter-Final

Venue: Abbeydorney

Abbeydorney V Crotta O'Neill's 11:00

North Kerry Under 16 Hurling Championships

First named at home

A

Round 2

Crotta O'Neill's v Ballyduff @ 1.30

B Semi-Finals @ 4.30

Firies v Abbeydorney/Causeway

St. Brendan’s v Kilmoyley

Bon Secours Ladies County Junior Championship Semi Finals

Games at noon

A

Ballymacelligott v Clounmacon/Moyvane

Cromane v Abbeydorney - Glenbeigh

B

Annascaul/Castlegregory v Killarney Legion in Castlegregory

John Mitchels home to Fossa

Kerry Petroleum Novice Football Championship

Quarter-Finals

First named at home

Games at 1 unless stated

Scartaglin V Tuosist @ 11.45

Finuge V Lispole

Valentia Young Islanders V Duagh

Ballylongford V Asdee

Cahill Cup

Final

Venue: Lispole

Ardfert Football Club V An Ghaeltacht 2:00

East Kerry Junior Football Championship

Sponsored By killarney Carpet Furniture Centre

First named at home

Games at noon unless otherwise stated

First Round

Winner on the day

Dr Crokes V Gneeveguilla

Kilcummin V Fossa 2-30

Rathmore V Spa 11

Quarter Final

Glenflesk V Firies

East Kerry Minor Football Championship

Sponsored By Talter Jack Bar Restaurant Accommodation Killarney

Division 1

Semi Final

Legion V Kenmare at 2

Division 2

Quarter Final

Dr Crokes v Cordal/Scart at 5

North Kerry Football

League Finals

Sponsored by M.I.G.ie

Winner on the day

Division 3

@ 2

Venue: Coolard

Listowel Emmets B v St Senans B

Division 4

@ 2.30

Venue: Ballybunion

Ballydonoghue B v Ballyduff B

North Kerry Football

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored U15 Championship

Preliminary games at 4.30

Division 1

Duagh v Listowel in Duagh

Division 2

Moyvane v Beale

Ballyduff v Knock Brosna

South Kerry Under 15 Football Championship

Finals

At noon

A

At Cahersiveen

Waterville Frank Caseys/Dromid Pearses v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist

B

At Waterville

St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers v St. Mary's/Reenard/Valentia