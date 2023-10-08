Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 8, 2023 09:53 By radiokerrysport
South Kerry Junior Hurling League
Final
Rathmore 3-26 Tralee Parnells 4-15 (after extra time)

Barrett Cup Shield
Final
Dingle 2-17 Annascaul 0-7

Kerry Cup Shield
Final
Beale 0-10 Brosna 0-6

North Kerry Football
Division 2 League Final
Sponsored by M.I.G.ie
Tarbert 1.12 Moyvane 1.13

TODAY:

Under 21 Hurling County Championship
Quarter-Final
Venue: Abbeydorney
Abbeydorney V Crotta O'Neill's 11:00

North Kerry Under 16 Hurling Championships
First named at home
A
Round 2
Crotta O'Neill's v Ballyduff @ 1.30

B Semi-Finals @ 4.30
Firies v Abbeydorney/Causeway
St. Brendan’s v Kilmoyley

Bon Secours Ladies County Junior Championship Semi Finals
Games at noon

A
Ballymacelligott v Clounmacon/Moyvane
Cromane v Abbeydorney - Glenbeigh

B
Annascaul/Castlegregory v Killarney Legion in Castlegregory
John Mitchels home to Fossa

Kerry Petroleum Novice Football Championship
Quarter-Finals
First named at home
Games at 1 unless stated
Scartaglin V Tuosist @ 11.45
Finuge V Lispole
Valentia Young Islanders V Duagh
Ballylongford V Asdee

Cahill Cup
Final
Venue: Lispole
Ardfert Football Club V An Ghaeltacht 2:00

East Kerry Junior Football Championship
Sponsored By killarney Carpet Furniture Centre
First named at home
Games at noon unless otherwise stated

First Round
Winner on the day
Dr Crokes V Gneeveguilla
Kilcummin V Fossa 2-30
Rathmore V Spa 11

Quarter Final
Glenflesk V Firies

East Kerry Minor Football Championship
Sponsored By Talter Jack Bar Restaurant Accommodation Killarney

Division 1
Semi Final
Legion V Kenmare at 2

Division 2
Quarter Final
Dr Crokes v Cordal/Scart at 5

North Kerry Football
League Finals
Sponsored by M.I.G.ie
Winner on the day

Division 3
@ 2
Venue: Coolard
Listowel Emmets B v St Senans B

Division 4
@ 2.30
Venue: Ballybunion
Ballydonoghue B v Ballyduff B

North Kerry Football
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored U15 Championship
Preliminary games at 4.30

Division 1
Duagh v Listowel in Duagh

Division 2
Moyvane v Beale
Ballyduff v Knock Brosna

South Kerry Under 15 Football Championship
Finals
At noon

A
At Cahersiveen
Waterville Frank Caseys/Dromid Pearses v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist

B
At Waterville
St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers v St. Mary's/Reenard/Valentia

