Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Senior Football Club Championship Group A
Templenoe 1-10 Na Gaeil 0-12
Spa Killarney 1-14 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-13
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Football Club Championship Group A
Gneeveguilla 3-10 Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-9
Milltown, (Round 3), Milltown/Castlemaine 0-11 Beaufort 2-5
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Football Club Championship Group C
Kilcummin 0-13 Killarney Legion 0-9
Laune Rangers 1-16 Currow 1-8
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group A
Ardfert Football Club 3-16 Skelligs Rangers 0-8
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group B
Brosna 0-15 Castlegregory GAA Club 1-10
Ballymacelligott 3-11 Annascaul 1-13
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Football Club Championship Group B
Beale 0-13 Knocknagoshel 0-13
FIXTURES - home team named first unless otherwise stated
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Senior Football Club Championship Group B
Rathmore v Dr. Crokes 4pm
Kerins O'Rahilly's v Dingle 4pm
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Championship Group B
Glenflesk v Fossa 1.30pm
St Mary's v An Ghaeltacht 2pm
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Championship Group D
Castleisland Desmonds v Austin Stacks 1.30pm
John Mitchels v Ballydonoghue 2pm
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Group C
Listry v St Senan's 1.30pm
Churchill v Keel 1.30pm
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Group D
Ballyduff v Waterville Frank Caseys 3.30pm
Dromid Pearses v St Pat's of Blennerville 3.30pm
Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group A
Tarbert v Cromane 2pm
Scartaglin v Finuge 2pm
Tommy Madden u13 championship
Ballyduff host Listowel A @ 7pm.
The Kellihers’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U13 Division 2 Football Final
Milltown/Castlemaine v Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane at 6.30pm in Beaufort
North Kerry Under 15 B Hurling Championship FINAL
Lixnaw v Kilmoyley 6.15pm in Causeway