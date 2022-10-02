Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 2, 2022 10:10 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Developmental League Division 6
Final
St Patrick's Blennerville 3-11 Scartaglin 0-6

Barrett Cup
Final
Currow 1-14 Churchill 0-12

Molyneaux Cup
Shield Final
Kerins O'Rahilly's 4-7 Austin Stacks 0-7

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Kilgarvan 5-16 Tuosist 4-9
Beale 1-8 Moyvane 0-8

East Kerry Junior Football Championship
O’Sullivan Cup
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet & Furniture Centre
Quarter Final
Kilcummin1-14 Dr. Crokes 0-12

North Kerry Under 13 Hurling Championship
Abbeydorney 5 - 13 Ballyduff 1 - 5
Ballyheigue 7 - 10 Firies 2 - 3
Crotta O'Neill's 4 - 18 Tralee Parnell's 0 - 4
Kilmoyley 3 - 7 Causeway 1 - 9

Today:

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
2.30
Clounmacon home to Asdee

East Kerry Football
First named at home

Junior Championship
O’Sullivan Cup
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet & Furniture Centre
Quarter Final
Legion V Firies 12.00

Bill Tangney Cup
Quarter Final
Glenflesk V Spa 5.00

Minor Championship
Sponsored by Talter jack Bar & Restaurant & Accommodation

Division 1 Semi Finals at noon
Kenmare Shamrocks V Rathmore
Kilcummin V Dr. Crokes

Division 2
Glenflesk V Fossa 5.00

Mid Kerry Football
O’Sullivan Cup
Glenbeigh /Glencar home to Beaufort
11.00

South Kerry Under 13 Football Championship
Finals
At Con Keating Park
Plate @ 4; St. Mary's/Reenard/Valentia - Young Islanders v St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers
Cup @ 5.15; Waterville - Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist

North Kerry Football

Division 4 Final
Sponsored by M.I.G.ie
Finish on the day
@ 3
Venue: Knockanure
Beale v Duagh

Minor League Division 2 Final
Finish on the day
@ 1
Venue Frank Sheehy Park Listowel
Northern Gaels v Tarbert

