Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Developmental League Division 6
Final
St Patrick's Blennerville 3-11 Scartaglin 0-6
Barrett Cup
Final
Currow 1-14 Churchill 0-12
Molyneaux Cup
Shield Final
Kerins O'Rahilly's 4-7 Austin Stacks 0-7
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Kilgarvan 5-16 Tuosist 4-9
Beale 1-8 Moyvane 0-8
East Kerry Junior Football Championship
O’Sullivan Cup
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet & Furniture Centre
Quarter Final
Kilcummin1-14 Dr. Crokes 0-12
North Kerry Under 13 Hurling Championship
Abbeydorney 5 - 13 Ballyduff 1 - 5
Ballyheigue 7 - 10 Firies 2 - 3
Crotta O'Neill's 4 - 18 Tralee Parnell's 0 - 4
Kilmoyley 3 - 7 Causeway 1 - 9
Today:
Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
2.30
Clounmacon home to Asdee
East Kerry Football
First named at home
Junior Championship
O’Sullivan Cup
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet & Furniture Centre
Quarter Final
Legion V Firies 12.00
Bill Tangney Cup
Quarter Final
Glenflesk V Spa 5.00
Minor Championship
Sponsored by Talter jack Bar & Restaurant & Accommodation
Division 1 Semi Finals at noon
Kenmare Shamrocks V Rathmore
Kilcummin V Dr. Crokes
Division 2
Glenflesk V Fossa 5.00
Mid Kerry Football
O’Sullivan Cup
Glenbeigh /Glencar home to Beaufort
11.00
South Kerry Under 13 Football Championship
Finals
At Con Keating Park
Plate @ 4; St. Mary's/Reenard/Valentia - Young Islanders v St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers
Cup @ 5.15; Waterville - Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist
North Kerry Football
Division 4 Final
Sponsored by M.I.G.ie
Finish on the day
@ 3
Venue: Knockanure
Beale v Duagh
Minor League Division 2 Final
Finish on the day
@ 1
Venue Frank Sheehy Park Listowel
Northern Gaels v Tarbert