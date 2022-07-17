Advertisement
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Jul 17, 2022 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
County Senior Football League
Division 1 Playoff
Dingle 1-16 Austin Stacks 1-13
Dingle into final v Crokes

Division 5
Lispole 3-17 Kilgarvan 3-10

Ballylongford 4-18 Ballyduff 2-14

Playoff: Waterville Frank Caseys 0-9 Sneem/Derrynane 0-9

Handball’s 60x30 Irish Nationals
Dominick Lynch, Kerry and Paul Hedderman, Limerick won the Masters Doubles, beating Conor O'Brien and David Walsh, Offaly 15-8, 15-7

In the semis they defeated David Kenny and Paul Walsh, Wexford 15-5, 15-6.

TODAY:

County Senior Football League

Division 3 Playoff
Venue: Cordal
Firies V Brosna 2:00

Division 4 Playoff
Venue: Na Gaeil
Beale V Scartaglin 2:00

Division 6 Shield Playoff
Venue: Currow
Killarney Legion V Castleisland Desmonds 2:00

County Minor Hurling Championship

Semi-Final
Venue: Abbeydorney
St Brendan's V Tralee Parnells 11:00

Shield ¼ final
Venue: Ballyheigue
Ballyheigue V Abbeydorney 12:00

