Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Junior Premier Football Championship

Group 2

Listry 3-12 Finuge 1-5

Gneeveguilla 2-12 Ballymacelligott 1-12

Group 3

Skelligs Rangers 1-13 Churchill 0-12

St Senan's 2-15 Waterville Frank Caseys 0-5

County Minor Football Championship

Group 1

Mid Kerry 0-11 Laune Rangers 0-10

North Kerry 1-21 South Kerry District Board 0-7

Group 2

Dr. Crokes 5-13 West Kerry Board 0-8

St.Kierans GAA Club 5-15 Austin Stacks 0-5

Group 3

East Kerry 3-19 Kenmare District Board 1-11

St Brendan's Board 1-9 Glenflesk 0-11

North Kerry Under 14 Hurling League

Division 1, Round 2

Lixnaw 2 - 14 Tralee Parnell’s 3 - 9

Ballyduff 4 - 17 St Brendan’s 1 - 1

County Junior Hurling Championship

Final

Venue: Caherslee, Tralee

Dr. Crokes V Causeway 12:00

Minor Hurling Championship Shield

¼ Final

Venue: Kenmare

Kenmare/Kilgarvan V Abbeydorney 12:00

Senior Club Football Championship

Group 2

Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium

Spa Killarney V Dr. Crokes 2:30

Intermediate Football Championship

Games at 2.30; first named at home unless otherwise stated

Group 1

Ballydonoghue V Dromid Pearses

John Mitchels V Kilcummin

Group 2

Venue: Milltown

St Mary's V Glenflesk

Group 3

Venue: Castleisland Desmonds

Rathmore V Beaufort

Group 4

An Ghaeltacht V Milltown/Castlemaine

Laune Rangers V Na Gaeil

Junior Football Championship

Games at 2.30; first named at home unless otherwise stated

Group 1

Sneem/Derrynane V Kilgarvan

Group 2

Venue: Blennerville

Castlegregory GAA Club V Cromane

Venue: Sneem

Reenard V Tuosist

Group 3

Firies V Lispole

Cordal V Asdee

Junior Premier Football Championship

Group 4

Games at 2.30; first named at home

St Michael's-Foilmore V Ballyduff

Listowel Emmets V Fossa

West Kerry U13 Football Finals

Cup

An Ghaeltacht v Annascaul/Lispole

3.30 in Dingle

Shield

Dingle v Castlegregory

1.00 in Lispole

Kerry LGFA

Randles Brothers Championships

At noon unless otherwise stated

Senior

Finuge St Senans v Beaufort in Mountcoal

Rathmore v Na Gaeil

Intermediate

Castleisland Desmond's v Scartaglen

Dr Crokes v Kilcummin

ISG v Spa - Kilgarvan

Junior A

Clounmacon Moyvane v Abbeydorney, 11.30 in Clounmacon

Legion v Laune Rangers

MKL Gaels v Listowel Emmets, 11.00 in Milltown

Junior B

Fossa v Currow

Firies v Annascaul/Castlegregory

Junior C

Beale v Rathmore

North Kerry U13 Football Championship, Tommy Madden tournament

6.00 Duagh v St.Senans in Duagh

11.30 Emmets v Finuge in Listowel

11.30 Beale v Ballyduff in Asdee

