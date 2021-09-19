Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Junior Premier Football Championship
Group 2
Listry 3-12 Finuge 1-5
Gneeveguilla 2-12 Ballymacelligott 1-12
Group 3
Skelligs Rangers 1-13 Churchill 0-12
St Senan's 2-15 Waterville Frank Caseys 0-5
County Minor Football Championship
Group 1
Mid Kerry 0-11 Laune Rangers 0-10
North Kerry 1-21 South Kerry District Board 0-7
Group 2
Dr. Crokes 5-13 West Kerry Board 0-8
St.Kierans GAA Club 5-15 Austin Stacks 0-5
Group 3
East Kerry 3-19 Kenmare District Board 1-11
St Brendan's Board 1-9 Glenflesk 0-11
North Kerry Under 14 Hurling League
Division 1, Round 2
Lixnaw 2 - 14 Tralee Parnell’s 3 - 9
Ballyduff 4 - 17 St Brendan’s 1 - 1
County Junior Hurling Championship
Final
Venue: Caherslee, Tralee
Dr. Crokes V Causeway 12:00
Minor Hurling Championship Shield
¼ Final
Venue: Kenmare
Kenmare/Kilgarvan V Abbeydorney 12:00
Senior Club Football Championship
Group 2
Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium
Spa Killarney V Dr. Crokes 2:30
Intermediate Football Championship
Games at 2.30; first named at home unless otherwise stated
Group 1
Ballydonoghue V Dromid Pearses
John Mitchels V Kilcummin
Group 2
Venue: Milltown
St Mary's V Glenflesk
Group 3
Venue: Castleisland Desmonds
Rathmore V Beaufort
Group 4
An Ghaeltacht V Milltown/Castlemaine
Laune Rangers V Na Gaeil
Junior Football Championship
Games at 2.30; first named at home unless otherwise stated
Group 1
Sneem/Derrynane V Kilgarvan
Group 2
Venue: Blennerville
Castlegregory GAA Club V Cromane
Venue: Sneem
Reenard V Tuosist
Group 3
Firies V Lispole
Cordal V Asdee
Junior Premier Football Championship
Group 4
Games at 2.30; first named at home
St Michael's-Foilmore V Ballyduff
Listowel Emmets V Fossa
West Kerry U13 Football Finals
Cup
An Ghaeltacht v Annascaul/Lispole
3.30 in Dingle
Shield
Dingle v Castlegregory
1.00 in Lispole
Kerry LGFA
Randles Brothers Championships
At noon unless otherwise stated
Senior
Finuge St Senans v Beaufort in Mountcoal
Rathmore v Na Gaeil
Intermediate
Castleisland Desmond's v Scartaglen
Dr Crokes v Kilcummin
ISG v Spa - Kilgarvan
Junior A
Clounmacon Moyvane v Abbeydorney, 11.30 in Clounmacon
Legion v Laune Rangers
MKL Gaels v Listowel Emmets, 11.00 in Milltown
Junior B
Fossa v Currow
Firies v Annascaul/Castlegregory
Junior C
Beale v Rathmore
North Kerry U13 Football Championship, Tommy Madden tournament
6.00 Duagh v St.Senans in Duagh
11.30 Emmets v Finuge in Listowel
11.30 Beale v Ballyduff in Asdee