Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Developmental Football League

Division 1

Listry 2-21 Beaufort 0-4

Division 2

Castlegregory GAA Club 3-7 Dingle 2-9

Listowel Emmets 2-12 St Patrick's Blennerville 0-8

Division 3

Reenard 6-11 Austin Stacks 3-9

Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling Division 1 semi-final

Ballyheigue 4-6 Abbeydorney 0-11

Today:

Credit Union Senior Football League

First named at home

Division 5B

Rathmore V Scartaglin 12:00

Division 6A

Killarney Legion V An Ghaeltacht 2:00

Division 6B

Milltown/Castlemaine V Dr. Crokes 2:00

Credit Union Senior Hurling League

Division 1

Lixnaw home to Kilmoyley G.A.A. 2:00

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup

Div 1 Round 2

Southern Gaels v Na Gaeil in Waterville at noon

Corca Dhuibhne v Dr Crokes in Gallarus at noon

Cromane v ScartaglIn in Glenbeigh at 11:30

Div 2 Round 2

Clounmacon/Moyvane v Castleisland Desmonds in Knockanure at noon

MKL Gaels v Rathmore in Listry at noon

Ballymac -v- Finuge/St Senans at 2 in Finuge

Div 3 Round 2

Annascaul/Castlegregory v ISG in Castlegregory at noon

Austin Stacks v Firies in Connolly Park 11

Killarney Legion v Laune Rangers in Legion 11

Div 4 Round 2

Kerins O Rahillys v Listowel Emmets in Ballyrickard at noon

Fossa -v- Glenflesk in Glenflesk at 1.30

Div 5 Round 1

Currow v Miltown/Castlemaine in Currow at 4:30

North Kerry Ladies

Billy Kissane Meats

Under 12

Go Games

Group 5

John Mitchell’s v Austin Stacks @ 12-30