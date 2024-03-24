Advertisement
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Mar 24, 2024 23:31 By radiokerrysport
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Credit Union SFL
Division 6A
(Round 1), An Ghaeltacht 2-17 Keel 1-6
Division 6B
Spa Killarney 1-14 Ballymacelligott 0-15

Ladies Football

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup Round 1
Division 1
Scartaglin 3-2 Southern Gaels 1-8
Beaufort 2-05 Na Gaeil 3-06
Dr Crokes 5-15 Cromane 2-09

Division 2
Castleisland Desmonds 4-13 Abbeydorney 0-12
Clounmaccon/Moyvane 2-08 Ballymacelligott 1-6

Division 3
Donal Curtin Cup Division 3 Round 1
Annascaul/Castlegregory 2-09 Firies 1-09

Division 4
John Mitchels 5-7
Southern Gaels B 2-5

Kerry Coiste na nÓg Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling 2024
Round 1
Division 1
Ballyheigue 4-10 Lixnaw 3-4
Abbeydorney v Tralee Parnell’s [off due to field conditions]

Division 2B
Kilmoyley defeated Firies
Crotta O’Neill’s 3-7 St. Brendan’s 0-4

North Kerry Senior Hurling League
Abbeydorney 2-17 Crotta O'Neill's 0-9
St. Brendan's 2-15 Ballyheigue 1-15

